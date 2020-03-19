Bicycle Market, Top Companies are Cycoo, Bridgestone Cycle, Laux (Tianjin), Samchuly Bicycle, Cube, Pacific Cycles, Derby Cycle, Grimaldi Industri, Gazelle, KHS, Forever, Scott Sports, Fuji Bikes, Pashley Cycles, Accell Group, Huffy and LOOKC

According to this study, over the next five years the Bicycle market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 37700 million by 2024, from US$ 28200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bicycle business.

Global sales of bicycles will increase to 132214 K Units in 2016 from 118969 K Units in 2012. It is predicted that the global bicycle demand will develop with an average growth rate of 1.39% in the coming five years.

Currently, most of bicycles produced in China are exported to other countries, such as USA and West Europe. Moreover, Chinese producers also are the major OEMs for the foreign famous brands. According to the research, Giant provides OEM service to Trek, based in Taiwan and China Mainland.

Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat.

Bicycle is principal means of transportation, it also provide a popular form of recreation, and have been adapted for use as children’s toys, general fitness, courier services, and bicycle racing. Due to the straightforward production technology as well as low cost and price, bicycle industry gets a fast development in recent years. The production of bicycles is concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and India. Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon famed for their bicycle production, are among the major bicycle producers in the world.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bicycle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bicycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon, Merida, Xidesheng Bicycle, OMYO, Emmelle, Avon Cycles, Tianjin Battle, Cannondale, Libahuang, Specialized, Trinx Bikes, DAHON, Cycoo, Bridgestone Cycle, Laux (Tianjin), Samchuly Bicycle, Cube, Pacific Cycles, Derby Cycle, Grimaldi Industri, Gazelle, KHS, Forever, Scott Sports, Fuji Bikes, Pashley Cycles, Accell Group, Huffy and LOOKC.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

