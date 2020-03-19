Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Outlook by Key Players HPE,IBM,Oracle,Teradata

Big data refers to information that is complex and large in size such that traditional data process applications are incompetent. The concept of big data and analytics s fairly new to a few industries, but the oil & gas sector has been one of the major consumers of this service as the industry deals with a large volume of data to formulate several technical decisions.

The growing need to improve productivity to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global big data market in the oil and gas sector till 2022. Companies are highly benefited from the application of big data solutions to understand and leverage the data in upstream oil and gas as it enables them to remain competitive during exploration, planning, and field development.

North America big data market is anticipated to become the dominant region accounting for more than a quarter of total share over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to see substantial demand over the forecast period as the administrative and government sectors increasingly focus on intensifying operational efficiency along with increasing usage. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for big data over the forecast period in light of various developments in emerging economies including India and China which are anticipated to switch to big data for making any kind of strategic decisions.

Over the next five years, RRI Information projects that Big Data in Oil and Gas will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Big Data in Oil and Gas market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Services

Segmentation by application:

Oil

Gas

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

HPE

IBM

Oracle

Teradata

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

