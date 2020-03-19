Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Outlook by Key Players HPE,IBM,Oracle,Teradata
Big data refers to information that is complex and large in size such that traditional data process applications are incompetent. The concept of big data and analytics s fairly new to a few industries, but the oil & gas sector has been one of the major consumers of this service as the industry deals with a large volume of data to formulate several technical decisions.
The growing need to improve productivity to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global big data market in the oil and gas sector till 2022. Companies are highly benefited from the application of big data solutions to understand and leverage the data in upstream oil and gas as it enables them to remain competitive during exploration, planning, and field development.
North America big data market is anticipated to become the dominant region accounting for more than a quarter of total share over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to see substantial demand over the forecast period as the administrative and government sectors increasingly focus on intensifying operational efficiency along with increasing usage. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for big data over the forecast period in light of various developments in emerging economies including India and China which are anticipated to switch to big data for making any kind of strategic decisions.
Over the next five years, RRI Information projects that Big Data in Oil and Gas will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Big Data in Oil and Gas market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Grab Guaranteed [email protected] https://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount?id=180612
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
