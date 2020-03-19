Bioplastic Utensils is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of the polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represents a new generation of plastics that reduce the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence bioplastic Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic.

United States and Europe and dominating the bioplastic utensils market as consumers have strong environmental protection consciousness, high consumption levels, and perfect sales channel (e.g. organic food stores and online shopping). United and Europe will keep the market position and pioneering advantages. Asia-Pacific also in an important market, but the bioplastic utensils develops slowly, because of the weak environmental awareness, and the price conscious demographic.

Compared to the conventional utensils (made from petrochemical plastics), the price of bioplastic utensils is too high, its too hard to expand massively, and most of the retailers are reluctant to stock (purchase) bioplastic utensils due to low demand, especially in the countries with low consumption levels, like China, Southeast Asia, India, and South America.

Currently, the market is dominated by the players from the US and Europe, like Biopak, Eco-Products, Inc, Trellis Earth, BioMass Packaging, World Centric, Bionatic GmbH, GreenGood, Better Earth, NatureHouse Green, BioGreenChoice, GreenHome, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Ecogreen International, and PrimeWare.

The global Bioplastic Utensils market is valued at 32 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 47 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 103 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Bioplastic Utensils industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Bioplastic Utensils research report

Bioplastic Utensils market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Biopak

Eco-Products, Inc

Trellis Earth

BioMass Packaging

World Centric

Bionatic GmbH

GreenGood

Better Earth

NatureHouse Green

BioGreenChoice

GreenHome

Vegware

Biodegradable Food Service

Eco Kloud

Ecogreen International

PrimeWare

Huhtamaki

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Retail/Home

Commercial/Wholesale

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580