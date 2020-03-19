Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market is Registering a Healthy 7.50% CAGR between 2015 and 2022

With the increasing number of recombinant protein therapeutics gaining approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) annually, there is an increase in the demand of cell lines for production of these biotherapeutics. From 2006 to 2011 an average of 15 novel recombinant protein therapeutics and in 2014, 11 novel recombinant protein therapeutics have been approved by US FDA. About forty-seven monoclonal antibody products have been approved in the U.S., Europe and other global markets, of which over 60% were produced in mammalian cell culture. Moreover, the rise in the geriatric population coupled with prevalence of diseases is one of the major factors driving the demand for cell line development for biotherapeutics. The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies across the globe boosts the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of initiatives taken by the government of various countries by funding the life science research and development is expected to propel this market in coming years.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biotherapeutics-cell-line-development-market.html

The global biotherapeutics cell line development market is segmented by process, by cell line development option and by geography. The market by process segment has been sub-segmented as transfection and single cell cloning. The single cell cloning market is further sub-segmented by method into manual limited dilution cloning, FACS, ClonePix and Others. The market by CLD option is segmented as In-house, outsource, hybrid and do-it-yourself. The ClonePix accounted for the largest market share of 37.4% in 2014. Geographically, the market has been studied and estimated for five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8272

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. The market overview section includes market attractiveness analysis, by geography, to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global biotherapeutics cell line development market. The market overview section of the report also includes the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the competitive landscape.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8272

Market share analysis for FACS market is also provided in the market overview section of the report for 2014 in terms of value (%). The report also provides important recommendations for market players and new entrants. These recommendations would enable existing market players to expand their market shares and help new companies to establish their presence in the biotherapeutics cell line development market across the world. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players in this market are Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim Group (Germany), Catalent Inc. (U.S.), CMC Biologics A/S (Denmark), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), EMD Millipore (U.S.), Partec (Sysmex Corporation) (Japan), ProBioGen AG (Germany), Selexis SA (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com