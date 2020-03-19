Black Carrots Market Report on Global Market, Status, by Players, Types and Applications Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Black Carrots Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Black Carrots Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Black carrots are an excellent source of anthocyanins. Anthocyanins help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) along with helping protect the arteries against oxidation.

The global Black Carrots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Secna S.A

Znatural Color

Erkon Konsantre

Asya Taste

Aureli Agricultural Company

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

