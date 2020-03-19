Calf Milk Replacers Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
This comprehensive Calf Milk Replacers Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Calf milk replacers is a convenient way to feed pre-ruminant calves. Feeding modern high-quality calf milk replacers can result in higher growth rates and can be more cost-effective when compared to feeding whole cow’s milk. Milk replacers have less fat than whole milk, and the fat is encased in protein with added vitamins and acids
Calf milk replacers are available in medicated as well as non-medicated types. Moreover, calf milk replacers have a longer shelf life which is an added advantage to the calf milk replacers market.
The global Calf Milk Replacers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Land O’lakes
Cargill
Archer Daniels Midland
CHS Inc
Glanbia
Lactalis Group
Segment by Type
Powder
Liquid
Segment by Application
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Retailers
Convenience Stores
E-Commerce
