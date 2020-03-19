Capsule Endoscopy System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market was valued at $178.8 million in 2014 and is expected to reach $399.7 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020.

Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patient’s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

Capsule endoscopy is an advanced non-invasive technique that uses wireless disposable video capsule, workstations and recorders for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders such as peptic ulcers, Crohn’s disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGB) among others. The capsule aid in capturing images, which are transmitted to the recorders and analyzed through workstations and software. Capsule endoscopy would gradually replace conventional gastrointestinal monitoring techniques, largely due to the non-invasiveness and convenience. Increasing popularity of varied capsule types such as small bowel, oesophagus and colon, growing aging population and rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders, are some of the key factors that would largely drive the market growth. On the other hand, unclear reimbursement policies, stringent regulations and high cost of capsule endoscopy systems, would hamper the market growth.

Small bowel diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2014. This was primarily due to a large patient population suffering from the small bowel disease and established reimbursement for small bowel capsules.

Global capsule endoscopy system market is segmented into component, application and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopes, recorders and workstations. Capsule endoscope segment holds a dominant share in component market owing to the increasing utilization of different types of capsule endoscopes. Based on application, the market is segmented into small bowel diseases, esophageal diseases and colonic diseases. Global capsule endoscopy market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include

• Given Imaging Ltd.,

• Olympus Corporation,

• IntroMedic Co. Ltd.,

• CapsoVision Inc., and

• Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd.

