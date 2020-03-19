Cast Iron Cookware Market: Massive Rise in Single-Person Households Globally to Help Market Pick Pace, States TMR

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market: Snapshot

Rise in single-person households along with the increase in awareness regarding the vast benefits of cast iron cookware are the primary drivers leading the global cast iron cookware market during the next few years. The market is also expected to continue being augmented by the rising trend of online retailing. Another factor positively affecting the global cast iron cookware market is the renewed interest of the global consumer in traditional cookery.

The global cast iron cookware market is, however, currently restrained by increasing market competition, availability of alternative products, and the fact that cast iron cookware is not recommended for use on glass cooktops. It is also difficult to cook acidic foods in cast iron cookware as acid reacts with the metal and brings about a change in the food color, making it somewhat darker. The reaction can also cause some of the iron to leach out into the food, which can alter the taste of the food slightly. The potential health risk is low, but it can make the food taste metallic.

According to the report, the global cast iron cookware market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$2,537.0 mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

Food Services Industry to Account for Lion’s Share of the Global Cast Iron Cookware Market

By product type, the cast iron cookware market is segmented into unseasoned, seasoned, and enamel coated. The unseasoned cast iron cookware segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to its natural non-stick feature when seasoned property with oil. On the basis of end user, the cast iron cookware market can be segmented into households and food services. The food services segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 67.6% in 2017 and is likely to remain the leading segment during the forecast period as well.

On the basis of sales channel, the cast iron cookware market is segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect segment is further sub-segmented into modern grocery retailers, traditional grocery retailers, and online retail. Of these, the traditional grocery retailers sub-segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 52.2% in 2017. The online retail sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Most Promising Regional Market for Cast Iron Cookware

Geographically, the market in APAC and Europe is expected to dominate over the forecast period followed by North America. Collectively, the APAC and Europe markets are likely to account for over 62% of the overall cast iron cookware market by the end of 2025. The consumer base for cast iron cookware has expanded at a promising pace in APAC in the past few years as the consumer is increasingly becoming aware of the potential health hazards associated with non-stick and aluminum cookware.

With the increased inclination towards cast iron cookware as a better alternative to electric and non-stick cookware, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to become a prominent driving force for the global market by the end of the forecast period. The market in Europe and North America is likely to expand owing to the vast rise in the number of single-person households and the well-established e-commerce industry.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global cast iron cookware market are Staub USA, Inc., The Coleman Company, Inc., Tramontina USA, Inc., Lava Cookware USA, The Vollrath Company LLC, FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Co., Le Creuset of America, Inc., Lodge Manufacturing Company, Meyer Corporation, Camp Chef, Inc., American Metalcraft, Inc., and Marquette Castings.