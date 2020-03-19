Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.

As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like the diamond). Now, China CBN production is the leader in the world. However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.

With the progress of technology, the price of Cubic Boron Nitride gradually decreased. However, the overall gross margin of Cubic Boron Nitride is still very high. CBN process requires relatively high, therefore, in the production of Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers increasingly concentrated. In China, many small manufacturers will be eliminated.

Currently, CBN Monocrystalline in China accounted for 70% of the total, CBN micro mist accounted for 30% of the total. Most of China’s CBN products are exported.

Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 103 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Cubic Boron Nitride industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Cubic Boron Nitride market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Element Six

Momentive

ILJIN

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sandvik Hyperion

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Zhengzhou Zhongnan Jete Superabrasives

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Berlt Hard Material

Zhengzhou Zhong peng

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Yuzhou Hehui Superhard Material Company

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

CBN Monocrystalline

CBN micro mist

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels

Resin Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Wheels

Electroplated Products

PcBN

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

