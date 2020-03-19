Chia Seeds Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Chia Seeds Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Chia Seeds Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Chia seeds are obtained from a species of flowering plant called Salvia hispanica which belong to Lamiaceae or mint family. Chia seeds have gained their popularity based on their nutritional value and diverse application across various industries. Chia seeds contain nutritional supplements like Omega3 fatty acids, good quality proteins and fibre. Owing to the benefits obtained from chia seeds, the product have gained popularity on a global level as a superfood. Demand of chia seeds is found to be escalating among health conscious consumers, due to on its cholesterol lowering properties.

Chia seeds are now widely used in functional food and beverages to enhance the overall nutritive value of the product. Overall, rising health awareness among the present population is supporting the growth of chia seed in the global market.

The global Chia Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Benexia Europa

The Chia Company

Chia Bia Slovakia

Naturkost œbelhr

ChiaCorp

Glanbia

Segment by Type

Black Chia Seeds

White Chia Seeds

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care Products

Others

