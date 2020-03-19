China has to export more than 800 KMT products to foreign companies.

Dimethylamine is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NH. This secondary amine is a colorless, flammable gas with an ammonia-like odor. Dimethylamine is commonly encountered commercially as a solution in water at concentrations up to around 40%.

The dimethylamine industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of DMA. Worldwide manufactures mainly distribute in China. The manufactures of DMA are located in China, production reached 176400 MT. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Eastman Chemical, both have perfect products. Asia companies Hualu Hengsheng and Mitsubishi are also an important player in this market.

The import and export percent of this industry is low. Since the supply of DMA in China is more than demand, China has to export more than 800 KMT products to other area. Also, foreign companies are willing to buy Chinese products due to its low price.

The global Dimethylamine market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025.

The global Dimethylamine market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Dimethylamine industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Dimethylamine market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Eastman Chemical

Basf

Celanese

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

Balaji Amines

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Hualu Hengsheng

Jiangshan Chemical

Suqian Xinya Technology

Feicheng Acid Chemical

Haohua-Junhua Group

Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

40% Solution

50% Solution

60% Solution

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Agriculture

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

