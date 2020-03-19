Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions.

For commercial use, B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbides unique properties include high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross-section.

China is the dominant producer of boron carbide, the production is 8248 MT accounting for about 70.79% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 22.37%.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the boron carbide industry is generally at a more advanced level, meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. In terms of revenue, leading players in boron carbide industry are 3M, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Dalian Jinma Boron Technology, JSC ‘Zaporozhabrasive’. 3M is the largest manufacturer, with the revenue market share of 18.74%. The top four companies occupied about 48.68% production share of the market.

Refractory materials accounted for the largest market with about 29.52% consumption share of the global boron carbide market. With over 20.82% in the boron carbide market, ballistic armor was the second largest application market.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of boron carbide is fluctuating in recent years and was 17251 USD/MT. In the coming years, we predict that price will decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 114 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

