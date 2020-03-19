China was the largest consumer of biosurfactants in 2018, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Surfactants are usually amphiphilic organic compounds containing both hydrophobic group (tail) and hydrophilic groups (head). Bio-surfactants are surfactants in which at least one of the two groups (hydrophilic or hydrophobic) is obtained from plants, and hence, they are not necessarily 100% plant-derived. Surfactants lower the surface tension of liquids, allowing chemicals to mix more easily. Biosurfactants are produced using oleochemical (bio-based) raw materials including plant oils such as coconut and palm oils, plant carbohydrates such as sorbitol, sucrose, and glucose or from animal fats such as tallow. Oleochemical feedstock sourcing for surfactants has been changing in recent years as animal fats have lost ground for vegetable oils. Like synthetic surfactants, biosurfactants are excellent emulsifiers and maintain wetting and foaming properties, characteristics that are valued in several applications including household detergents and cosmetics industry.

Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to the usage of sustainable products and rising environmental concerns towards usage of synthetic components in formulations of surfactants should stimulate biosurfactants market size. These products have increased application outlook in personal care and food processing industries owing to superior properties including high biodegradability, antifungal, antimicrobial, low toxicity, and immune response. Strong application scope in household detergents, personal care products, industrial cleaners, textiles, food processing, and agricultural chemicals should drive biosurfactants market growth. The product helps in minimizing the interfacial surface tension of solutions. In addition, the product has high sustainability and shelf life over synthetic products, which will stimulate the product demand. Stringent government regulations and policies towards the usage and substitution of petrochemical-based products should propel the industry growth. Asia-Pacific is majorly dominated by China, Japan, and India.

China was the largest consumer of biosurfactants in 2018, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Continuous growth in population is fuelling the demand for personal care, soaps, and detergents in the country, which, in turn, is augmenting biosurfactants market. Moreover, the demand for biosurfactants in soaps and detergents was high in 2018.

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Croda International

Ecover

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Methyl Ester Sulfonates

Alkyl Polyglucosides

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Rhamnolipids

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Detergent and Fabric Softener

Cosmetics

Industrial

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemical

Agriculture

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

