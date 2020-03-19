Cigar market is valued at 16000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 19400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

Cigar, a tobacco product made from dried and fermented tobacco. it is a rolled bundle of dried and fermented tobacco leaves made to be smoked. They are produced in a wide variety of sizes and shapes.

The unique charm of long-term accumulation of cigars. Different from cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products, cigars are unique in composition and processing of tobacco leaves. They are characterized by their status, quality of life, and personality; they cultivate loyal consumer groups; The method, smoking environment, and storage conditions require a unique consumer culture. Cigars completely maintain the original composition and characteristics of tobacco, as long as they can maintain and constantly demonstrate its unique charm, stable development is possible.

Many people think that cigars are safer than cigarettes. The 2014 General Medical Officer Health Report, summarizing the results of the 50-year study on tobacco harm, admitted that the relative risk of smoking cigars was lower than smoking cigarettes, mainly due to the low frequency of smoking cigars. And smoke does not inhale into the lungs.

The purchasing power of consumers’ cigars continues to increase. Cigar production requires more investment than ordinary cigarettes. Therefore, the price of cigars is relatively high. Especially for hand-made big cigars, it has always been regarded as a luxury and away from ordinary consumers. However, as people’s income levels continue to increase, especially the middle class in some emerging economies, the population of the Asia-Pacific region will become a continuous growth point of cigar consumption.

Cigar products continue to innovate. In recent years, product innovation has become an important factor in the growth of the cigar market, such as the rapid rise of the mechanized cigar. Such cigars are cheap and pleasing to meet the smoking needs of ordinary consumers. With the introduction of modern technology, continuous improvement of old products and continuous introduction of new products, the cigar market is full of vitality.

The unfavorable factors in the development of cigars are mainly the effects of controlled tobacco policies. The first is smoking in public places. As cigars require a higher consumption environment than cigarettes, especially large cigars are mostly consumed in independent and comfortable private spaces.

The global Cigar market is valued at 16000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 19400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

Cigar market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Imperial Tobacco Group

Swedish Match

Swisher International

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Altria Group

Habanos

Agio Cigars

J. CortÃ¨s cigars

China Tobacco

Burger Group

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

