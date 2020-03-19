Commercial Vehicle Axles Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends | Industry Forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Vehicle Axles is an integral component of commercial vehicles. Its main function is serving to transmit driving torque to the wheel, as well as to maintain the position of the wheels relative to each other and to the vehicle body. In addition to, the axles can also bear the weight of the vehicle plus any cargo.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for commercial vehicles in the regions of Europe and Asia-Oceania, mainly in China, India and Japan, is expected to drive the market for more advanced Commercial Vehicle Axles. Rapid industrialization, development of road infrastructure, and stable rise in commercial activity, particularly with regard to logistics, distribution and public transportation will drive growth in Asia-Oceania markets.

Globally, the Commercial Vehicle Axles industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Commercial Vehicle Axles is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like AAM, Meritor, DANA etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Commercial Vehicle Axles and related services. At the same time, United States is remarkable in the global Commercial Vehicle Axles industry because of their market share and technology status of Commercial Vehicle Axles.

The consumption volume of Commercial Vehicle Axles is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Commercial Vehicle Axles industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Commercial Vehicle Axles is still promising.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Vehicle Axles market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46700 million by 2024, from US$ 40100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Vehicle Axles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Vehicle Axles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Front Axles

Rear Beam Axles

Segmentation by application:

Bus

Heavy and Mid Duty Truck

Light Duty Truck

Other Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AAM

Meritor

DANA

PRESS KOGYO

SAF-HOLLAND

BPW Group

MAN

ZF

Korea Flange

RABA

IJT Technology Holdings

AxleTech International

Dongfeng DANA

Shaanxi HanDe

FAW Heavy

CNHTC

Zoomlion

Guangxi Fangsheng

SG Automotive Group

Qingte Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Commercial Vehicle Axles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Commercial Vehicle Axles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Vehicle Axles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Vehicle Axles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Vehicle Axles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

