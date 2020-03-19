Conditioning Agents Market to Reach 114,256.1 Tonnes in Volume by 2026, Projects TMR

Consumers are increasingly spending on various personal care products including hair care, body care, and skin care products. Increasing instances of skin problems such as sun burns and dryness can lead to bruises and cuts. As the need for preventing the skin from dryness remains high, customers are increasingly looking for various personal care products. In addition, surge in demand for the anti-ageing products will also impact growth of the global conditioning agent market positively. Attributed to various health benefits, demand for conditioning agents will continue to remain high in the cosmetic industry globally. According to Transparency Market Research, the global conditioning agent market is expected to reach a value of nearly 114,256.1 tonnes by the end of 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2026

Demand to Remain High in Personal Care Industry

Growing instances of dryness, sun burns and skin problems among customers has led the manufacturers to develop personal care and body care products that moisturizes the skin. As the need for skin, hair and body moisturizers continue to remain high, sales of the conditioning agents is expected to increase in the personal care industry. Conditioning agents is considered to be an important ingredient for manufacturing range of personal care and body care products attributed to high content of stratum corneum along with skin hydrating features. Surge in demand for the conditioning agents in the personal care industry is expected to positively reflect on growth of the global conditioning agent market during the forecast period.

Hair Care Products Will Continue to Boost Sales

In order to protect, avoid and treat various hair and cellular damages, customers are increasingly looking for hair care products that match with their skin type. As the need for products that helps in treatment of various cellular damages remain high, manufacturers in the personal care industry are increasingly opting for conditioning agents. Conditioning agents protects the hair from damages from the UV rays pollution and excessive heat and blow drying. Growing need for nourishing, moisturizing, and repairing hair damages has led to surge in demand for conditioning agents among the personal care manufacturers globally.

Cosmetic Industry to Impact Global Market Growth Positively

As the need for the production of range of cosmetic products continue to increase globally, manufacturers are focusing on developing cosmetic products that possess moisturizing attributes. Growing preference for cosmetic products that help in removing and treating the free radicals on the skin has further led the manufacturers in the cosmetic industry to witness significant demand globally. Surge in demand for conditioning agent in the cosmetic industry is expected to contribute towards growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global conditioning agent market include Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Amway Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., The Unilever Group, L’Oreal S.A., Avon Products, Inc., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive landscape impacting the market.