Consumption volume from Automobile Rearview Mirror industry reached to 11597.5 K sq.ft, contributing 59.18% market share.
This report studies the Electrochromic Materials market, Electrochromic materials have the property of a change, evocation, or bleaching of color as effected either by an electron-transfer (redox) process or by a sufficient electrochemical potential. The main classes of electrochromic materials are surveyed here, with descriptions of representative examples from the metal oxides, viologens (in solution and as adsorbed or polymeric films), conjugated conducting polymers, metal coordination complexes (as polymeric, evaporated, or sublimed films), and metal hexacyanometallates.
Examples of the applications of such electrochromic materials are included. Other materials aspects important for the construction of electrochromic devices include optically transparent electrodes, electrolyte layers, and device encapsulation. Commercial successes, current trends, and future challenges in electrochromic materials research and development are summarized.
Electrochromic Materials can be used in Automobile Rearview Mirror, Smart Window, Display, Defense and Others, Automobile Rearview Mirror is the largest consumer of Electrochromic Materials in nowadays. Consumption volume from Automobile Rearview Mirror industry reached to 11597.5 K sq.ft, contributing 59.18% market share.
North America has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of Electrochromic Materials. North America produces 18738.9 K sq.ft Electrochromic Materials. The follower is Europe, whose production volume was 297.5 K sq.ft.
The global Electrochromic Materials market is valued at 1520 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.
Global Electrochromic Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 108 pages report.
This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Electrochromic Materials industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.
Request for a Sample PDF of Electrochromic Materials research report
Electrochromic Materials market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:
Gentex Corporation
Saint-Gobain (Sage Glass)
View
ChromoGenics
EControl-Glas
PPG Industries
Gesimat
Ricoh
GSI Technologies (NTERA)
Zhuzhou Kibing
Ningbo Miro Electronic Technology
Zhuhai Kaivo Optoelectronic Technology
Changzhou Yapu Smart Variable Color Optics
Asahi Glass Co
Hitachi Chemical
Nikon Corp
Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:
Organic Dyes
Conducting Polymers
Metal Oxides
By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:
Automobile Rearview Mirror
Smart Window
Display
Defense
Others
Market Segment by Regions includes:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa.
Browse contents of Global Electrochromic Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2019
Contacts
Trusted Business Insights
Shelly Arnold
Influencer Marketing & Press Release
[email protected]
US: +1 646 568 9797
UK: +44 330 808 0580