Contact Adhesive Market Growth Forecast by 2025 by Industry Size, Shares and Top Leaders are Pidilite Industries (India), Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US)., HEARTLAND ADHESIVES LLC

Contact Adhesives market report is a clear-cut study of the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Contact Adhesives market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level.

The Global Contact Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 5.79 million by 2025, from USD 3.86 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The competitive landscape of Contact Adhesives market, comprising acclaimed companies such as:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ,3M, Bostik France , H.B. Fuller Company , Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imprint ,Pidilite Industries (India), Royal Adhesives & Sealants (US)., HEARTLAND ADHESIVES LLC, U.S. Adhesives, Inc. UNIVERSAL ADHESIVES, Focus Technology Co., Ltd., Hanna Rubber Company , Bagla Group , Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Construction Chemicals (UK) LTD, delo-adhesives, Advance, Agrisearch Limited,

Existing and future Contact Adhesives market perspective in the developed and developing markets

Analysis of several viewpoints of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest development during the projection period

Classify the newest developments, Contact Adhesives market shares, and strategies employed by the key market players

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Contact Adhesives Market

By Resin Type

(Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, SBC)

By Technology

(Solvent-Based, Water-Based)

By End-use Industry

(Woodworking, Leather & Footwear, Automotive, Construction)

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in new construction activities.

Renovation and remodelling activities

Demand for low-VOC adhesive

Growth in the emerging economies such as APAC, the middle east & Africa, and south America

Increasing use of steel and metal in manufacturing furnitur

An in-depth analysis of the geographical landscape of Contact Adhesives market, constituting the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa, analyzed with respect to numerous parameters, has been outlined in the report.

Pivotal information such as the remuneration that very region holds and the growth rate recorded by the geographies in question over the forecast timeline has been delivered.

The study enlists details regarding the market share of every region and the sales amassed.

