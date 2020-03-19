A continuous screen changer is a machine that filters out impurities in the polymer extrusion process without interrupting the process when a dirty screen needs to be changed. Its used in melt filtration processes where debris can clog up screens in a very short time and process disruptions are costly. Markets and extrusion processes that employ continuous screen changers include pipe and profile, film and sheet, compounding, resin production, blow molding, nonwovens, and specialty material.

The key players are Nordson, Maag, JC Times, Gneuss, Parkinson Technologies, PSI, Erema, HITECH, CROWN, Batte Mechanical, Anji Plastic, Plasmac, Trendelkamp, ECON, Alpha Marathon.

In plastics extrusion, having the right screen changer for your materials filtration requirements can make the difference between profit and loss. No process interruption translates into increased production and decreased scrap, bringing maximum efficiency to your extrusion operation.

Based on regions, the global Continuous Screen Changers market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, India and the Rest of the World (ROW). Industrialization and business hubs in developing countries continue to increase due to low-cost resources. As a result, the demand for Continuous Screen Changers rises as well.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India are more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

The global Continuous Screen Changers market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2025.

Global Continuous Screen Changers Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 110 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Continuous Screen Changers industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Single Piston

Double Piston

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Plastic

Resin

Rubber

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

