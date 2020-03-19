Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Properties of copper like singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.

There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufacturers include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT, an increase of 3.29% compared with last year. The average growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seal mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals followed by Europe, at about 18.2%.

Global demand for copper has maintained a steady growth rate at around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics, and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance. The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount.

Global Copper Products Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 99 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Copper Products industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Copper Products market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

KME Group SpA

Hailiang Group

Wireland

Golden Dragon

Jintian Group

Jinchuan Group

Mueller Ind

IUSA

Marmon

Wolverine Tube

Poongsan

MKM

GB Holding

TNMG

Luvata

CHALCO

Mitsubishi Materials

Diehl Group

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Xingye Copper

CNMC

HALCOR Group

ChangChun Group

IBC Advanced Alloy

Anhui Xinke

Chunlei Copper

Nan Ya Plastics

Dowa Metaltech

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

