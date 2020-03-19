Dairy Desserts Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dairy Desserts Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Dairy Desserts Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Dairy desserts are produced from milk. It is usually termed as a sweet food which concludes the main meal. Dairy desserts are extremely popular all over the world. Most popular dairy desserts include ice cream, yogurt, custard, sherbet, pudding, and others. Desserts are generally not considered as a primary source of nutrition but dairy desserts do contain significant nutrients. Like any dairy product provides nutrients including calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B12. They are available in different attractive packaging to grab the attention of the consumers.

Dairy desserts provide dairy nutrients along with the taste of sweetness for which it is gaining popularity across the globe. The rise in disposable income followed by increasing demand for sweet dishes is driving the growth of the dairy desserts market. The rise in demand for ice cream products from consumers of all age group is another factor that contributes to the growth of the market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Parmalat

Nestle

FrieslandCampina

General Mills

DANA Dairy

GCMMF (AMUL)

Danone

Segment by Type

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Custard

Sherbet

Pudding

Segment by Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

