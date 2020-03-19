Daylight Fluorescent Pigments global application in coatings industry for comprise 25% of demand, printing inks industry about 52%, plastics industry about 19% and other industries such as cosmetics for the remainder.

Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off a fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

The migration of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest consumer of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Daylight Fluorescent Pigments production also migrated to China from North America, Europe, and Japan. Production in Europe, USA, and Japan continue on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

Daylight Fluorescent Pigments global application in paints & coatings industry account for 25% of demand, printing inks industry about 52%, plastics industry about 19% and other industries such as cosmetics for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

Stricter environmental mandates are impacting the availability of some key ingredients. In the aftermath of the recent financial crisis, suppliers are cautious about adding capacity, and they continue to closely manage their inventory, which leaves customers vulnerable to potential stock-outs in the event of supply problems or a spike in demand.

The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2025.

Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

Dane Color (RPM International)

Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

China wanlong chemical

Lynwon Group

J Color Technologies

Vicome Corp

Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

Aron Universal Ltd

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

LuminoChem

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

