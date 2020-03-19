Dehydrated Meat Products Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dehydrated Meat Products Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Dehydration is a process in which water is removed from the product to increase its shelf life. In the same way, dehydrated meat products undergo a process of microbial stabilization using the process of drying. The various techniques used for dehydrating meat are sun-dried, hot air dried, vacuum dried, spray dried, and freeze-dried. Dehydrated meat products have high nutritional value and are available at a low price which is driving the growth of the market.

The food industry is observing a substantial growth over the last decade. Processed meat is in high demand among the consumers, and dehydrated meat products are one of the important part among them. The significant factor driving the growth of the dehydrated meat products market is the increasing demand for high protein food among the consumers. Consumers are inclined to adopt meat to fulfill their nutritional requirements. Furthermore, the development of the food technology is adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Cargill

Henningsen Foods

Kerry Group

Marfrig Group

BRF S.A.

Associated British Foods

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Tyson Foods

Pinnacle Foods Group

Hormel Foods

Segment by Type

Sun-Dried

Hot Air Dried

Vacuum Dried

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Segment by Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Retailers

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

