Amyl acetate is an organic compound and having molecular formula C7H14O2, it is colorless liquid and having an odor like a banana. Amyl acetate has strong electrical resistivity for the coatings which are electrostatically spread. Amyl acetate is manufactured by fermentation process between acetic acid and amyl alcohol. On the basis of solubility, slightly soluble in water and almost completely soluble in most of the solvents.

Amyl acetate is available in natural as well as in synthetic form. It is used to prepare more than forty synthetic flavors such as apple, coffee, etc. In addition to this, amyl acetate is used as a low toxic solvent for nitrocellulose lacquers. It can be produced by yeast during fermentation. Amyl acetate makes it popular to end-user industries due to its beneficial application such as pleasant odor, low toxicity and its tested effectiveness in respirators. Amyl acetate is a multifunctional compound for the end-use industries.

The global amyl acetate market is estimated to gain traction significantly due to the constantly increasing demand from the end use industries which manufacture paints & coatings, flavors & fragrance, etc. Positive growth in investments by retailers to increase manufacturing capabilities and multiply their distribution network in many multiple folds to attract more consumers is one of the key factors for the growth of global amyl acetate market. The market is driven by the demand for paints & coatings. Another key factor expected to boost the amyl acetate market is the growth in usage of advanced technology, which supports producers to improve amyl acetate. The product has already replaced several other products owing to the increase in the number of applications. Demand from the flavors industry is expected to be the key driver of the amyl acetate market, as amyl acetate can be used mostly in varnish application and removal owing to its solvency. Over the recent past, demand for amyl acetate has witnessed a steady growth. Moreover, the trend is expected to continue during forecast period. As such, in order to better cater to the growing demand for amyl acetate from end-use industries such as Cosmetics & Personal Care and personal care from regions across the globe, manufacturers are focused on strategically expanding their capacities.

The only restraint hampering the growth of the market is, the price of amyl acetate as it tends to be significantly higher, which is approximately twice the price of traditionally used alternatives and conventional acetate. Thus, relatively higher prices of amyl acetate are in turn expected to act as an impediment to the growth of global amyl acetate market during the forecast period

Amyl Acetate market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Sigma Aldrich

Merck Millipore

Sisco Research Laboratories

Chemoxy International

Nimble Technologies

Avid Organics

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Natural

Synthetic

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Paints & Coatings

Flavours & Fragrances

Cleaning

Leather Polishes

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

