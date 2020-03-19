Dental Prosthetics Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5.88 Bn by 2023

Global Dental Prosthetics Market: Overview

Various dental prosthetics such as crowns, bridges, and dentures have gained prominence for the replacement of missing or damaged teeth or soft tissues. The rise in geriatric populations across various regions has catalyzed the demand for dental prosthetics. Increasing disposable incomes in numerous developing and developed nations has bolstered the demand for advanced dental prosthetics for improving the function of teeth and enhancing overall aesthetic appearance.

The dental prosthetics market is showing promising growth prospects in developing nations, driven by rapidly burgeoning medical tourism boosting the uptake of advanced methods of prosthetic dentistry. The availability of inexpensive dental procedures and robust dental care facilities in these countries are key factors favorably impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of modern diagnostic imaging systems and automated dentistry practices are expected to turn the dental prosthetics market around. The global market for dental prosthetics is projected to rise at 7.6% CAGR from 2015 to 2023 and is expected to reach US$5.88 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The report offers in-depth insights into the key drivers and restraints, regulatory landscape in major regions, major technological advancements in prosthetic dentistry, share and size of various segments, emerging opportunities, and competitive landscape. The findings in the study offers evidence-based assessment of the market dynamics indispensable for identifying lucrative avenues in various regions.

Global Dental Prosthetics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing number of people around the world who need dental care procedures is driving the dental prosthetics market. The rising number of people with acute periodontal diseases, attributed mainly to the lack of proper dental hygiene, has catalyzed the growth of the market. The rising number of elderly populations in developing and developed nations who need dental care is expected to bolster the uptake of dental prosthetics. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of junk foods and the lack of focus among children for taking proper dental care has led to the incidence of dental disorders.

The rising incidence of congenitally missing teeth and increasing prevalence of oral cancer are crucial trends expected to boost the market. The growing use of CAD/CAM software in the area of cosmetic dentistry and the growing prominence of professional dental care in several developing and developed nations are the seminal developments expected to open up scores of exciting opportunities for market players. For instance, the accelerated adoption of these software has improved the functionalities of dental crowns and bridges. In addition, the growing popularity of combined prosthesis as a convenient alternative to fixed prosthesis in patients in case of difficulty in replacing all missing teeth is further anticipated to boost the market.

Global Dental Prosthetics Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Europe dominates the global market in the terms of uptake of dental prosthetics and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. The prominence of this regional market is mainly on account of the rapidly rising geriatric populations in several nations. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative avenues for market players to capitalize on in the coming years. The regional market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2015–2023. The impressive growth is driven by increasing healthcare spending by governments of emerging countries and the rapidly rising medical tourism in the region.

Global Dental Prosthetics Market: Companies mentioned in the report

The global dental prosthetics market is fairly consolidated with a major presence of several big regional players. Top players opt for collaborations as a key strategy and are focusing on launching advanced prosthetic solutions to gain a competitive edge over others. Leading players operating in the market include Biomet 3i, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare Holdings AG, Institut Straumann AG, and Dentsply Sirona.

