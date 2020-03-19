Dermal Fillers Market, Top Manufactures are Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Science, Merz, Medytox, Bloomage, Bohus BioTech, Sinclair Pharma, IMEIK and Suneva Medical.

Dermal fillers can be very helpful in those with early signs of aging, or as a value-added part of facial rejuvenation surgery.

In the last several years, global market of dermal fillers developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15%. In 2017, global revenue of dermal fillers is nearly 3100 M USD; the actual production is about 15 Million Units. The classification of dermal fillers includes hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-L-lactic acid, polymethylmethacrylate and others. The proportion of hyaluronic acid in 2017 is about 80.65%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Science, Merz, Medytox, Bloomage, Bohus BioTech, Sinclair Pharma, IMEIK and Suneva Medical.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dermal Fillers market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7210 million by 2024, from US$ 3480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dermal Fillers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Dermal fillers help to diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face.

Dermal fillers can be used to: plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases and wrinkles and improve the appearance of recessed scars

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dermal Fillers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dermal Fillers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

HA

CaHA

PLLA

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Micro-plastic and Cosmetic

Anti-Aging

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dermal Fillers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dermal Fillers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dermal Fillers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dermal Fillers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dermal Fillers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

