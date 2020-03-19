Dermatophytic onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nail plate, nail bed, and, in some cases, the skin surrounding the nail plate. It is caused by yeast, dermatophytes, and molds dermatophytes account for 90% of all cases.

The fungus, especially Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton floccosum, infects the skin, hair, or nails. It is often perceived by people to be an active and contagious infection. Onychomycosis may persist or worsen if not treated. The fungi that cause onychomycosis exist in common sites such as floors, soil, socks, and shoes. Therapies for onychomycosis include debridement and drugs. Debridement is time-consuming and minimally effective in eradicating the fungal infection. Systemic drug treatment is most effective in treating onychomycosis.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis, heavy investments to develop therapies, and frequent product innovations will aid in the steady growth of this market during the forecast period. An important factor that will impel the prospects for growth in this market is the augmented focus on combination therapies. Recently, it has been observed that a combination of topical and systemic treatment increases the cure rate when compared to individual therapies. Since combination therapies have improved clinical efficiency and are more cost-effective than terbinafine, they are increasingly being preferred over individual terbinafine-based therapies as they have a higher cure rate.

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis market is intensely competitive owing to the presence of numerous small and large vendors that operate at a local or global scale. To survive and succeed in this market, the vendors enter into strategic alliances with smaller players to manufacture and market new drugs.

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 111 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis research report

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Galderma

Janssen Biotech

Novartis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Abeona Therapeutics

Allergan

Elorac

GlaxoSmithKline

Hexima

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Mayne Pharma

MediQuest Therapeutics

Meiji Seika Pharma

Merz Pharma

Moberg Pharma

NanoBio

NovaBiotics

Nuvo Research

Pfizer

Polichem

Promius Pharma

Sanofi

Seren Pharmaceuticals

Taro Pharmaceutical

Topica Pharmaceuticals

Viamet Pharmaceuticals

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Oral

Topical

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Hospitals

Clinics and laboratories

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580