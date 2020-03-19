Diesel Engine Market Development Outlook 2019-2024: ummins, Caterpiller, Daimler, MAN, VOLVO, MHI, Deutz, Yanmar, Kubota, Weichai, Quanchai, Changchai, Yunnei Power, FAW, Kohler, DFAC, Yuchai, FOTON, CNHTC, JMC and Hatz

Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 83% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.

In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly diesel engines will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future. The main applications of diesel engines are automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial and etc. Nowadays, more diesel engines are applied to power generators, result from the tight power supply situation. However, due to the slowdown of infrastructure construction in developing countries, the construction industry decreased in the application share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Cummins, Caterpiller, Daimler, MAN, VOLVO, MHI, Deutz, Yanmar, Kubota, Weichai, Quanchai, Changchai, Yunnei Power, FAW, Kohler, DFAC, Yuchai, FOTON, CNHTC, JMC and Hatz.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diesel Engines market will register a -3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 57400 million by 2024, from US$ 68700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diesel Engines business.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diesel Engines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Diesel Engines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

Segmenation by application:

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Diesel Engines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Diesel Engines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diesel Engines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diesel Engines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Diesel Engines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

