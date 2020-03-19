Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market is valued at 5210 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions including particle mass and numbers with high efficiencies.

Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissions and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOF typically oxidation catalysts while ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates.

Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel-powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines.

With premium pricing, businesses set costs higher than their competitors. Premium pricing is often most effective in the early days of a products life cycle, and ideal for small businesses that sell unique goods.

As customers need to perceive products as being worth the higher price tag, a business must work hard to create a value perception. Along with creating a high-quality product, owners should ensure their marketing efforts, the products packaging and the store’s decor all combine to support the premium price.

Penetration strategies aim to attract buyers by offering lower prices on goods and services. While many new companies use this technique to draw attention away from their competition, penetration pricing does tend to result in an initial loss of income for the business.

The global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market is valued at 5210 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 115 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) research report

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Dow Automotive

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Sinocat Enviromental Technology

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580