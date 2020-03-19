The discontinuous screen changers utilize a lever, ratchet, or screw device to move the melt filters in and out of the flow. These screen changers are called discontinuous because they require the line to be stopped for a screen change. The positive characteristics are low cost and straight-through, low-pressure-loss flow design; while the obvious disadvantage is complete process interruption when screens need to be changed.

The key players are Nordson, Maag, JC Times, Parkinson Technologies, PSI, Anji Plastic, Erema, Batte Mechanical, Trendelkamp, Alpha Marathon, ECON, Plasmac, CROWN and so on.

Based on regions, the global Discontinuous Screen Changers market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China), and the Rest of the World (ROW). The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for discontinuous screen changers in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The availability of low-cost discontinuous screen changers from regional manufacturers is impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, the availability of affordable discontinuous screen changers manufactured byte leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in this region. The growing competition among the third-party e-commerce channels (backed with large pockets venture capitals) is another key factor fueling the industry growth.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of the product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The global Discontinuous Screen Changers market is valued at 54 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 59 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Manual

Hydraulic

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Electrical and Electronic

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

