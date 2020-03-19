Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Security AppScan Standard
Micro Focus
Checkmarx
Appknox
Netsparker
Peach Fuzzer
InsightAppSec
Micro Focus WebInspect
Veracode
Acunetix
AppSpide
Code Dx
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Size
2.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Security AppScan Standard
12.1.1 IBM Security AppScan Standard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Security AppScan Standard Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Security AppScan Standard Recent Development
12.2 Micro Focus
12.2.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.3 Checkmarx
12.3.1 Checkmarx Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Checkmarx Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Checkmarx Recent Development
12.4 Appknox
12.4.1 Appknox Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Appknox Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Appknox Recent Development
12.5 Netsparker
12.5.1 Netsparker Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Netsparker Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Netsparker Recent Development
Continued…….
