Elevator Modernization Market – Competitive Analysis and Major Market Players

The global elevator modernization market is expected to reach $12,283 million by 2022. The traction segment is expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific elevator modernization industry is expected to rise at the highest growth rate, whereas Europe accounted for around 37% share of the market in 2014, and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

Adoption of machine room-less elevators, green elevators, and other eco-friendly designs of elevators have provided huge opportunities for growth in the elevator modernization market. Further, rise in investments in commercial sector such as IT & BFSI buildings, malls & hospitality, hospitals, airports, transportation, and other commercial buildings, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and significant GDP growth will enable the market to bloom in the near future.

End users across the globe are inclined toward investing into elevator modernization activities as it enhances various features of elevator and makes it more safe, attractive, and efficient. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increased safety awareness among end users has driven the market growth. However, unsuitable designs of elevators and environmental hazards from elevators restraint the market growth.

By component type, the controllers segment dominated the market with around 34% market share in 2014, followed by door equipment segment. In addition, the controllers segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Among the end users, commercial sector generated the maximum revenue in the global elevator modernization market and represented around 46% share of the total elevator modernization market revenue in 2014. Furthermore, by 2022, the segment is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Whereas, industrial sector spending over elevator modernization is projected to increase at the second-fastest CAGR of 7.3%, owing to increase in construction activities in industrial sector. In addition, prominent market players in elevator modernization industry are inclined toward establishing new production facilities to cater increased demand from end-user verticals. For example, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation built a new manufacturing facility for Mitsubishi Elevator Korea Co., Ltd. (KMEC) in South Korea, which was anticipated to reinforce the companys capability to provide high-speed, innovative elevators, and attract more customers across the globe.

Elevator modernization is a practice in which critical parts of an old elevator are replaced with technologically advanced ones to provide improvised safety, increased performance, and aesthetic design. It plays an important role in enhancements of the capabilities of out-of-date elevators with the help of technologically midfield components that can provide quality rides and comfort.

Global elevator modernization market is on rise and has significant acceptance in most geographical regions. The market is expected to reach $12,283 million by 2022, owing to rise in awareness about this technology; its cost-effective benefits; increased investments in commercial sector; significant GDP growth in world economies, technological advancements such as green elevators and machine room-less elevators; rapid urbanization; and demographic changes.

Elevator modernization is used in low, mid, and high-rise buildings for commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. Commercial sector includes commercial offices such as IT & BFSI, hotels, hospitality, transportation, government, and others. Increase in need to modify the obsolete elevators, technological advancements, change in trends in elevators market and significant growth in real estate sector have driven the market growth in various end users. Commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization, which has created a need to modernize the existing elevators as per current market trends. Furthermore, European elevator modernization market was accounted for the maximum revenue in 2014; while Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market by 2022 at the highest CAGR.

Key market players in the elevator modernization industry adopt various strategies such as product launches, partnership, promotional activities, and strategic alliances to create more awareness about the technology and help enhance its adoption. Moreover, these vendors are anticipated to invest more into R&D to provide more compact and cost-effective solutions for numerous applications to create eco-friendly elevator modernization components as well as elevators such as green elevators. In addition, hydraulic elevators are expected to experience a complete makeover which will reduce the noise and leak of hydraulic liquid from elevators.

