EMEA accounted for about 44% of the total share of the market and dominated the bone anchored hearing aids market.

A bone-anchored hearing aid (BAHA) is a surgically implanted device designed to treat hearing loss by transmitting the sounds it receives through direct bone conduction to the nerve fibers of the inner ear. The device consists of an externally worn receiver and sound processor, which resembles a standard behind-the-ear hearing aid, and an external abutment that vibrates a titanium implant. The hearing aid is operational once the titanium fixture bonds with the surrounding tissue (osseointegration). This process usually takes two to six months from when the device has been implanted. Patients with conductive and mixed hearing loss are the primary candidates for bone-anchored hearing aids; this includes patients with chronic inflammation or infection of the ear canal which prevents the use of standard hearing aids, patients with conditions which have led to malformation of the ear canal, patients with single-sided deafness, patients with a bilateral conductive loss due to ossicular disease and patients who have malformed or absent outer ear and ear canals.

Growth in the prevalence of hearing loss amongst the pediatric and geriatric population is the major factor that drives the BAHA market. Furthermore, an increase in demand for customized hearing devices and increase in technological advancements such as aesthetic hearing aids are anticipated to propel the market growth. However, the presence of substitutes, such as hearing aids, cochlear implants, auditory brain stem implants, & vibrant soundbridge, and lack of standardization evaluation tools for BAHA, stringent government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of bone anchored hearing aids hinder the market growth.

Additionally, side effects associated with BAHA such as failure of osseointegration, chronic infection, skin irritation, and others are anticipated to hamper the BAHA market. Ongoing R&D activities related to BAHA are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

EMEA accounted for about 44% of the total share of the market and dominated the bone anchored hearing aids market. The presence of major vendors in this region, better reimbursement policies, and the availability of free hearing aids to affected individuals are major factors that will drive the growth of the market in this region.

Cochlear

MED-EL

William Demant

Products Segmentation:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Mixed Hearing Loss

Single Sided Deafness

By Industrial Application:

Titanium Alloy

Ceramics Composites

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

