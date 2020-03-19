EMEA accounted for the majority of the Dental Polishing market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years

Dental polishing is done to smooth the surfaces of teeth and restorations. The purpose of polishing is to remove extrinsic stains, remove dental plaque accumulation, increase aesthetics and to reduce corrosion of metallic restorations.

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth prospects for the global dental polishing market for the next four years. Cosmetic dentistry majorly focuses on the appearance of the client, unlike traditional dentistry that focuses on oral hygiene and treatments. One of the major contributing factors spurring the demand for cosmetic dentistry is witnessed more from the female population in comparison to the male population. Also, current trends such as smile makeovers, increased customer awareness via social media platforms, marketing of dental practices, and media coverage will further accelerate the rate of demand for cosmetic dentistry, which, in turn, will propel the growth potential in the global dental polishing market.

The global dental polishing market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international manufacturers across the globe. It has been observed that these manufacturers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as price, innovation, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements and product upgrades will strengthen the competitive environment in the teeth whitening market. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly merging with or acquiring smaller entities and distinguishing their products and services with a clear and unique value proposition to sustain and survive in the market.

In terms of geography, EMEA accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the teeth whitening market growth in the region is the increasing awareness among the consumers about oral hygiene, government-aided medical benefits, and the introduction of new treatment techniques. Also, easy accessibility has further encouraged various individuals to opt for dental tools and services for the treatment of their diseases.

Global Dental Polishing Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 100 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Dental Polishing industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

