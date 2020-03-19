Empty Capsules Market Trend In 2019 With Caps Canada Corporation, Medicaps Ltd., Capsugel, Inc., JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd,
Empty Capsules Market accounted to USD 1.45 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Key Competitors:
- Capsugel, Inc.,
- ACG Associated capsules Pvt. Ltd.,
- JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd,
- Caps Canada Corporation,
- Medicaps Ltd.,
- Qualicaps, Inc.,
- Suheung Co., Ltd,
- Sunil Healthcare Ltd.,
- Bright Pharma Caps,
- Roxlor LLC,
- Pharma Industry Co.,
- among others
Competitive Analysis:
The empty capsules market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of empty capsules market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing geriatric population
- Proliferation of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries,
- Increasing investments in research & development
- Technological advancements
- Rising prevalence of infectious and chronic disease
Market Segmentation:
By product type the empty capsules market is segmented into:
- gelatin
- non-gelatin.
The gelatin segment is further segmented into:
- Porcine,
- Bovine,
- Bone Meal.
Non-gelatin segment is further segmented into:
- HPMC,
On the basis of application the market is segmented into:
- Antibiotics,
- Vitamins,
- Anti-Inflammatory,
- Ant anemic segments.
On the basis of end-users the empty capsules market is segmented into:
- Pharmaceutical,
- Nutraceutical,
On the basis of geography, empty capsules market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:
- North America
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific,
- Middle East Africa.
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
