Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market Will Reach A High Market Value During 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global endoscopic stricture management device market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of gastrointestinal-related diseases, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers of the global market.

The global endoscopic stricture management device market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endoscopic stricture management device market.

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market: Key Segments

The global endoscopic stricture management device market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been divided into balloon dilators, Bougie dilators, and stents. The stents segment is likely to account for leading share of the global endoscopic stricture management device market during the forecast period, owing to wide adoption of stents, especially self-expandable metallic stents, in gastroenterology. Technological developments in gastrointestinal stents are projected to boost the growth of the stents segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the global market has been classified into esophageal, colonic, biliary, pyloric, and others. In terms of end-user, the global endoscopic stricture management device market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global endoscopic stricture management device market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global endoscopic stricture management device market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global endoscopic stricture management device market are Boston Scientific, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Medi-globe, Hobbs Medical, PanMed US, Merit Medical Systems, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

The global endoscopic stricture management device market has been segmented as given below:

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market, by Product Balloon Dilators Balloon Dilator Catheters Balloon Inflation Devices Stents Metal Stents Plastic Stents Biodegradable Stents Bougie Dilators

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market, by Application Esophageal Colonic Pyloric Biliary Others

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market, by End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



