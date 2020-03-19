Enriched Flour Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Enriched Flour Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Enriched flour is flour with specific nutrients returned to it that have been lost while being prepared. These restored nutrients include iron and B vitamins (folic acid, riboflavin, niacin, and thiamine). Calcium may also be supplemented. The purpose of enriching flour is to replenish the nutrients in the flour to match the nutritional status of the unrefined product. This differentiates enrichment from fortification, which is the process of introducing new nutrients to a food.

Enriched flour has gained status globally, as they enhance the quality of the white flour. Changing lifestyle and consumer’s growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products are key drivers of this market. Moreover, increased demand for enriched flour in bakery and confectionery followed by the growth of this segment is propelling the growth of enriched flour market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Bunge

The Scoular Company

Parrish and Heimbecker

Knappen Milling

The Caremoli Group

SunOpta

Limagrain

Segment by Type

Cereals

Legumes

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Baby Food

Soups and Snacks

Prepared Meals

Others

