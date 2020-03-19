Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odorless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) industry has low technology barrier and is a labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world ammonium persulfate (APS) industry. The main market players are United Initiators, PeroxyChem, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical, Yatai Electrochemistry, Ak-Kim, and MGC Group. The production of ammonium persulfate (APS) will increase to 251383 MT with average growth rate of 6.84%.

The global production value of ammonium persulfate (APS) increases with the 5.31% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. These two regions occupied 73.73% of the global consumption volume in total.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) has two types, which include purity<99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS) and purity >99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS). And each type has application industries relatively. With strong oxidizing property of ammonium persulfate (APS), the downstream application industries will need more ammonium persulfate (APS). So, ammonium persulfate (APS) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance ammonium persulfate (APS) through improving technology.

The major production method of ammonium persulfate (APS) is electrolytic technology. The advanced degree of electrolytic technology depends on the structure of electrolytic cell. And the production cost of ammonium persulfate (APS) is also an important factor which could impact the price of ammonium persulfate (APS). The ammonium persulfate (APS) manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 109 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Ammonium Persulfate (APS) industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Ammonium Persulfate (APS) research report

Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

United Initiators

PeroxyChem

Fujian ZhanHua Chemical

Yatai Electrochemistry

Ak-Kim

Hebei Jiheng Group

Huaxing Chemicals

MGC Group

Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

Ansin Chemicals

VR Persulfates

Hongguan Chemical

ABC Chemicals

Stars Chemical

g

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Purity<99.0%

Purity?99.0%

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Petroleum Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580