Europe dominates the adventure tourism market by accounting for close to 40% of the market.

Camping is an outdoor activity which involves overnight stays away from the home in a shelter, such as a tent, a caravan, or a motorhome. Generally, participants leave their comfort zones to spend time outdoors in more natural ones for enjoyment. A diverse range of camping apparatus is used for camping, hiking, and climbing. Moreover, taking part in activities like hiking, walking or a jog is a great form of aerobic exercise. Camping reduces stress. With the bustling city life, all it takes is a day in nature to reset the mind of any stress and worry. The peace and serenity of nature help calm human minds. A camping tent provides a place to store clothes and luggage. Similarly, a tent offers a place to go away for a little privacy. Camping tents provide protection from sun and rain.

The increasing preference for staying healthy and seeking relief from busy and hectic lifestyles is leading to the popularity of adventure activities. Europe dominated the adventure tourism market by accounting for close to 40% of the market. More people are seeking to participate in adventure activities such as hiking, and rock, or mountain climbing, which is directly increasing the demand for camping tents. Camping organizations are offering more camping sites in Europe, leading to further growth in the adventure tourism segment.

Thanks to the Internet, buying camping equipment and required gear has become very comfortable. Branded products help consumers buy essential items like tents with ease. Vendors like Big Agnes offer their entire range of products on their website. They also have environmentally friendly camping tents, which are not only waterproof but also have solvent-free coatings. These tents are helpful for people who have respiratory issues. Compact design, lightweight, and eco-friendly materials are some of the features common to products.

Camping is the most popular outdoor activity in countries around Europe, such as Austria, Norway, Germany, Russia, France, Sweden, and the U.K. that are investing significantly in this field due to increasing investments by respective governments in the tourism industry. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region that comprises countries such as China and India are expected to see huge growth for camping tent market due to increased participation in outdoor recreational activities.

Global Camping Tent Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 96 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Camping Tent industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of Camping Tent research report

Camping Tent market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Big Agnes

Coleman

Johnson Outdoors

North Face

Hilleberg

Nemo Equipment

Oase Outdoors

Outwell

Sierra Designs

Simex Outdoor

Vango

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Unnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Others

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Warehouse Clubs

Department Stores

E-Commerce Websites

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global Camping Tent Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580