2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and a polymerizable monomer.

2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer-based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.

Among those applications, paints and coatings are the largest consumption field, which contributed 52.26% share.

According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since the price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.

Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. European capacity was about 7450 MT, holding 33.23% share. Japan is the follower, with 7100 MT 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate was 17219MT, while Europe consumed about 5172MT 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is the USA, where consumption volume was 4135 MT.

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 109 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Request for a Sample PDF of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate research report

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

NOF Corporation

BASF Group

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Kyoeisha Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Paints and coatings

Adhesive and sealants

Fiber treatment agents

Others include lubricants additives, dispersants, etc.

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Browse contents of Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Influencer Marketing & Press Release

[email protected]

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580