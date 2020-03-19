Exanthema Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2024

Exanthema (exanthem) is rash that affects several areas of the skin. It is generally referred as viral exanthema more common in children. Determining of the exact cause of rashes is difficult as look similar in most of the cases. Hence, other symptoms (such as headache, severe abdominal pain, diarrhea vomiting etc), facilitate the physicians in identifying the type of virus responsible for onset of the disease. This condition is also termed as roseola infantum and is positioned as a sixth rash causing disease in children since, this condition is caused by human herpesvirus 6 (HHV 6). Similar condition is caused by other viruses as well resulting in development of rashes all over the body. These rashes are visible from head to toe and are red and blotchy in appearance. Infants suffering from common viral infections such as cold and sore throat are at the highest risk of acquiring viral exanthems. Several symptoms of exanthem such as severe abdominal pain, stiff neck, diarrhea needs timely treatment. Medication such as acetaminophen (tylenol), penicillin and tetracycline are prescribed for treatment of exanthema. However, certain temporary medications such as NSAIDs can be taken for pains, headache, and others. For instance, Acetaminophen and ibuprofen are prescribed against headaches, fever and body pain. Cool sponge baths are also recommended to reduce the fever to certain extent.

Increasing research activities for development of drugs for viral exanthema and increase in incidences of exanthema among the infant are the major driver that drives the growth of exanthema market. In addition, growing awareness of exanthema disease treatment among end user and rising government initiatives for vaccination for infants are anticipated to contribute the growth of the market. However, lack of standard diagnosis procedure for exanthema and lengthy drug development procedure with high cost for research are restraining the growth of the exanthema market.

The exanthema market has been segmented by type of disease and by geography. In terms of disease type, the exanthema has been categorized into rubella, roseola, measles, and erythema infectiosum. Geographically, the market is segmented by four major regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and European countries represent large market share of the total exanthem market. This is attributed to high awareness levels and favorable government support. Regulatory policies pertaining to drug safety and efficacy play an instrumental role in commercialization and approval of the drugs. Furthermore, strategies such as in licensing and out licensing strategies adopted by the major market players also plays a significant role in drug development process. These market growth can be attributed to the investments done by leading players to develop new products, which will enhance the growth of the exanthema in the developing countries, such as China and India. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to have considerable potential for driving the market growth due to evolving medical structure, and incidences of exanthema. The major players operating in this market include C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Winston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among other significant players worldwide.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

