Flavour Emulsions Market Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Flavour emulsions are solutions of suspended flavouring compounds in stable oil-in-water solutions. They find a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry as flavouring agents in drinks and dairy/non-dairy products, among others. Besides the food and beverage industry, flavour emulsions also find application in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

The flavour emulsions market is broad with a wide spectrum of products that offer different flavours such as fruity, sweet and savoury as well as colours and styles. In flavour emulsions, flavouring compounds are suspended in water and vegetable gum, unlike other alcohol-based flavouring agents. This leads to the preferential consumption of flavour emulsions by consumers preferring alcohol-free products. More importantly, the lack of alcohol in flavour emulsions negates the volatility of the end product while heating, which expands its applications to the baking industry and increases its consumption among bakers.

Flavour Emulsions Market: Dynamics

A number of beverage manufacturers offer a variety of flavours apart from the traditional and natural ones in order to expand their product portfolio and cater to all kinds of consumer demand for new and unique tasting drinks. This has resulted in significant demand for flavouring agents such as flavour emulsions and consequently, drives the growth of the flavour emulsions market. Further, this growth is aided by the substantial demand for craft and flavourful alcoholic beverages worldwide, in which flavour emulsions are one of the key flavouring and crafting ingredients.

Apart from the beverage segment, the flavour emulsions market has been witnessing strong growth in confectionery and baking industries. High variations and innovation in flavour emulsions have been supplementing the growth of the flavour emulsions market enormously. The availability of raw materials is a major restraint for the flavour emulsions market as easy and economic sourcing of ingredients for the production of flavour emulsions is difficult. But the introduction of artificial flavour emulsions has helped flavour emulsions manufacturers overcome and negotiate this restraint.

Flavour Emulsions Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as:

Food Cake Biscuits and cookies Bakery fillings (custard, cream filling, fruity jam, and others) Bakery frosting or icing Pudding and jelly Others Beverage

Flavored water

Juice

Syrup

Others (including still drinks, sparkling drinks, alcoholic drinks, etc.)

On the basis of end-user industry, the market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Convenience food

Confectionery

Bakery

Functional beverage

Dairy/non-dairy

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as:

Artificial

Natural

On the basis of flavour, the market has been segmented as:

Fruit

Sweet

Chocolate

Savoury

Others (ginger, cola, soda etc.)

Flavour Emulsions Market: Key Participants

Key participants identified in the flavour emulsions market include Fromatech Ingredients BV, FLAVAROMA, Panteley Toshev Ltd., LorAnn Oil, Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc., Keva Flavours, Delion Citra Dinamika, Beverage Flavors International, Flavor Producers, LLC, Cape Food Ingredients, Flavoron Impex and Uren Food Ingredients.