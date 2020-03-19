Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Key Highlights with Incredible Growth 2025 – Fico, IBM, Fiserv, FIS Global, ACI Worldwide, Bae Systems, Experian, Iovation, Friss, Nice and Others

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to reach USD 99.5 billion by 2025.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is valued at approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing frauds and its related loss is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of National Audit Office (NAO) United Kingdom, around 1.9 million cyber related fraud incidents was found in 2016 in United Kingdom that results into loss of around $11.35 billion. Thus, increasing fraud cases and its cost is expected to fuel the fraud detection and prevention market over the forecast period.

The report on global fraud detection and prevention market includes component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical segments. Component segment is divided into solution and services, application area is further sub-segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others, deployment mode comprised cloud and on-premises, organization size is further segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises and by vertical includes banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government/public sector, healthcare, real estate, energy and power and manufacturing. Predictive analytics segment is the dominating segment owing to rising demand to identify potential threats, payment frauds and credit/debit card frauds.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/72108/

Leading Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Players

Fico

IBM

Fiserv

FIS Global

ACI Worldwide

Bae Systems

Experian

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Iovation

Friss

Nice

DXC Technology

Dell Technologies

SAS Institute

SAP

The regional analysis of global fraud detection and prevention market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global fraud detection and prevention market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing loss due to fraudulent activities in organization and the emergence of several FDP solution providers are promoting the growth of the market.

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/72108/

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Component:

– Solutions

– Fraud Analytics

– Authentication

– Governance, Risk, and Compliance

– Others

– Services

-Professional Services

– Managed Services

By Application Area:

– Identity Theft

– Payment Fraud

– Money Laundering

– Others

By Deployment Mode:

– Cloud

– On-Premises

By Organization Size:

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Retail

– Telecommunication

– Government/Public Sector

– Healthcare

– Real Estate

– Energy and Power

– Manufacturing

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/72108/global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-size-study-by-component-solution-and-services-by-application-area-identity-theft-payment-fraud-money-laundering-and-others-by-deployment-mode-cloud-and-on-premises-by-organization-size-small-and-medium-sized-enterprises-and-large-enterprises-and-by-vertical-banking-financial-services-and-insurance-retail-telecommunication-governmentpublic-sector-healthcare-real-estate-energy-and-power-and-manufacturing-and-regional-forecasts-2018-2025/

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]