Functional Beverages Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Functional beverages are drinks that impart health benefits to consumers. These drinks are fortified with several ingredients with various health advantages. Some of the major ingredients of functional beverages include vitamins and minerals, bacterial strain to promote gut health, herbs, amino acids, and others.

Increasing health consciousness, coupled with high investments in the RandD sector, is supporting the growth of functional beverages market. A wide range of product availability tends to attract consumers’ attention towards the offerings, thereby, facilitating its sale. Additionally, product promotions and celebrity endorsement also play a role in increasing the sales of the product. Escalating fitness trend among consumers is also encouraging new players to enter the market and generate high revenues.

This report studies the Functional Beverages Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Functional Beverages market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global Functional Beverages market is valued at – – million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Coca-Cola

Dannon Company

PepsiCo

Hain Celestial Group

Fuze Beverage

Kraft Foods Group

General Mills

Campbell Soup Company

Ocean Spray

Red Bull

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Probiotic Drinks

Energy Drinks

Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Herbal and Fruit Tea

Segment by Application

Super/ Hyper Stores

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

Highlights of the Global Functional Beverages report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Functional Beverages market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Industry Analysis

“There exists a need among food, beverage and nutritional product developers for practical, impartial, technical information”.

Core question for any company individual dealing in Food and Beverage is what should business focus on for future? There are a variety of opportunities for growing and expanding Food and Beverage business, not only growing but staying on top of changing customer needs, leveraging new packaging, understanding millennial preferences, employing key technology and acquisition strategies will be essential in this competitive market place.

As the consumer megatrends is shaping the future of the Food and beverage industry range from local sourcing to On-The-Go eating to a r rise in organic foods and clean labels. This report will help you understand the consumer needs expectations and new trends such as; Culinary culture, The source of food, Nutrition value, Waste not, Want Not, “BOOM” goes the internet, Hanging around the block, Take a walk on the wild side… and many more!!!

