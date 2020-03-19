Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press

The e-passport is an electronic passport with high-security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passports data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport includes two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of the visa types issued to foreigners by the Immigration Department via an electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the ‘electronic’ of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India, and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The global E-passport and E-visa market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 14200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2025.

Global E-passport and E-visa Market Research Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study and available exclusively through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 94 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the E-passport and E-visa industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

E-passport and E-visa market report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of this business vertical, constituting companies like:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Adult

Child

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

