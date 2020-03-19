Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Value Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global glaucoma therapeutics market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global glaucoma therapeutics market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the glaucoma therapeutics market such as growth in geriatric and diabetic populations, increase in health care spending, and innovative drug combinations. Key market indicators influencing the global glaucoma therapeutics market, including cost constraints and regulatory landscape, have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global glaucoma therapeutics market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global glaucoma therapeutics market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, gene replacement therapy, side effects associated with glaucoma drugs, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Based on drug class, the global glaucoma therapeutics market has been segmented into prostaglandins, beta blockers, alpha agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, combination medications, and cholinergics. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global glaucoma therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been divided into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Mexico.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global glaucoma therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Allergan plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The global glaucoma therapeutics Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Prostaglandins

Beta Blockers

Alpha Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Medications

Cholinergics

Global Glaucoma therapeutics Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Glaucoma therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



