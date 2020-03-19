Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Aluminum Sulfate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Sulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Sulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

GAC Chemical Corporation

Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd

C&S Chemicals, Inc.

USALCO LLC

Feralco AB

Drury Industries Ltd

Kemira Oyj

Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Affinity Chemical LLC

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferric Alum

Non-ferric Alum

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Textile

Personal Care

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Aluminum Sulfate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminum Sulfate

1.2 Aluminum Sulfate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ferric Alum

1.2.3 Non-ferric Alum

1.3 Aluminum Sulfate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Paper & Pulp

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Personal Care

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Size

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aluminum Sulfate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminum Sulfate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aluminum Sulfate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aluminum Sulfate Production

3.4.1 North America Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Aluminum Sulfate Production

3.5.1 Europe Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Aluminum Sulfate Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Aluminum Sulfate Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Aluminum Sulfate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Aluminum Sulfate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Aluminum Sulfate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Aluminum Sulfate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Aluminum Sulfate Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminum Sulfate Business

7.1 Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

7.1.1 Chemtrade Logistics Inc. Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Chemtrade Logistics Inc. Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GAC Chemical Corporation

7.2.1 GAC Chemical Corporation Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GAC Chemical Corporation Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd

7.3.1 Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 C&S Chemicals, Inc.

7.4.1 C&S Chemicals, Inc. Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 C&S Chemicals, Inc. Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 USALCO LLC

7.5.1 USALCO LLC Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 USALCO LLC Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Feralco AB

7.6.1 Feralco AB Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Feralco AB Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Drury Industries Ltd

7.7.1 Drury Industries Ltd Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Drury Industries Ltd Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kemira Oyj

7.8.1 Kemira Oyj Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kemira Oyj Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd. Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd. Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Affinity Chemical LLC

7.10.1 Affinity Chemical LLC Aluminum Sulfate Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Aluminum Sulfate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Affinity Chemical LLC Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GEO Specialty Chemicals

8 Aluminum Sulfate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aluminum Sulfate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aluminum Sulfate

8.4 Aluminum Sulfate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Aluminum Sulfate Distributors List

9.3 Aluminum Sulfate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Aluminum Sulfate Market Forecast

11.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Aluminum Sulfate Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Aluminum Sulfate Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

