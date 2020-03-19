Global Angiography Equipment Market projected to USD 15.45 billion at CAGR of 5.9% Forecast to 2025 | Analysis By Sinopec Corporation, Exxonmobil Chemical, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V, SABIC, Petrochina Ltd.

Global Angiography Equipment Market record offers an in-intensity observe of Angiography Equipment marketplace the use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis I.e. strength, weakness, opportunities and threat to the company. The Angiography Equipment marketplace file also gives an in-intensity survey of key gamers in the marketplace which is based on the various targets of an organization which includes profiling, the product define, the amount of manufacturing, required raw cloth, and the economic fitness of the agency. With segments calibrated in the marketplace’s length, growth charge and general appeal of the market, the report affords business enterprise marketplace percentage analysis to present a broader evaluation of the key market gamers.

Global Angiography Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Players: Global Angiography Equipment Market

Key points for Analysis : Global Angiography Equipment Market

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Angiography Equipment Market Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Market Segmentation: Global Angiography Equipment Market

By Product

Angiography Systems

Angiography Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices

Angiography Balloons

Angiography Catheters

Angiography Guidewires

Angiography Accessories

By Technology

X-Ray Angiography

Ct Angiography

Mr Angiography

Other Angiography Technologies

By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Onco-Angiography

Other Angiography Procedures

By Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Other Indications

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Angiography Equipment Market

Angiography equipment consists of a patient table with an X-ray tube and detector suspended over it for creating still or video images of the body as a contrast medium is administered. It is medical imaging equipment, used to visualize the inside of blood vessels and organs of the body with a particular focus on the arteries, veins and the heart chambers.

These abnormalities may be aneurysms and atherosclerosis (plaque) disease. The responsible part for executing combine diagnosis and treatment in a single procedure is the catheter. This helps in producing perfectly clear pictures of all the blood vessels which indirectly helps in eliminating the need for surgery.

Factors Driving Growth In The Global Angiography Equipment Market

Growth in Aging Population and Incidence of CVD:

The lifespan of human is increasing, and there is an increase in the percentage of people that are of the age 65 and older age group. This number is growing rapidly and this number expected to grow in the next 20 years. People within this age group are prone to cardiovascular disease and it remains the leading cause of death. The cost for the treatment of this will continue to increase due to various developments taking place in the manufacturing of the equipment’s. The largest risk factor for cardiovascular disease is aging itself. Various studies in the cardiovascular field have considered for both young and aged humans. Such studies have increased the need of this equipment’s in hospitals which is one of the major factor that is driving the market.

