Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Auto Dimming Mirror Market (by application (inside rearview, and outer rear view), functionality (connected, and non-connected), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle), distribution channel (original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Auto-Dimming Mirror. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Auto-Dimming Mirror cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Auto-Dimming Mirror growth factors.

The forecast Auto-Dimming Mirror Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Auto-dimming Mirror on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global auto dimming mirror market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Auto-dimming mirrors are the special type of rear view mirrors that have the capability to eliminate the glare coming from the headlights of a vehicle. Auto dimming mirror market system is equipped with sensors that respond to the intensity of light and act accordingly. The auto dimming mirror market counters the light intensity in proportion to the brightness emitted by the headlights, by automatically turning the mirrors turn dark. Dimming of both interior and exterior mirrors can be controlled using interior mirror’s sensors and electronic equipment’s. Sensors are placed at mirrors of the vehicle making the auto-dimming mirrors more efficient.

Increasing consumer preference for safer and broader visibility is driving the growth of the auto-dimming mirrors. Besides this, an increasing number of passenger vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, are augmenting the market growth. Manufactures use auto-dimming mirrors as a differentiating product that in order to attract the potential buyer, which in turn is boosting the growth of the market. Features that are integrated with dimming mirrors such as temperature display, hands-free connectivity, Bluetooth, and navigation are expected to grow at the highest rate of the auto-dimming mirror during the forecast period. However, the high cost of the auto-dimming mirror is restraining the growth of the auto-dimming mirror. The growing focus on inclusion of auto-dimming mirrors as built features within the mid and small segment vehicles in order to provide advanced safety and convenience features is expected to provide potential opportunities in the auto-dimming mirror market.

Among the geography, Asia Pacific region dominated the global automotive parking sensor market. Rapid growth in automobile sales and increasing demand for luxury vehicles in the U.S. and Canada is expected to propel the growth in this region. APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The European region is expected for the growth of safety features in the vehicles in the market of the auto-dimming mirror. The increasing vehicle sales, especially of passenger cars in countries such as China and India, are expected to benefit the auto-dimming mirror market.

Market Segmentation by Application, Functionality, Vehicle Type, And Distribution Channel

The report on global auto dimming mirror market covers segments such as application, functionality, vehicle type, and distribution channel. On the basis of application, the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into inside rearview, and outer rear view. On the basis of functionality, the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into connected, and non-connected. On the basis of vehicle type, the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into a passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global auto dimming mirror market is categorized into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global auto dimming mirror market such as Ficosa Internacional SA, ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD, MURAKAMI CO., LTD., Magna International Inc., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Gentex Corporation, Magna, TOKAIRIKA, CO,LTD., SL Corporation, SHENZHEN GERMID CO., LTD., and Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.

