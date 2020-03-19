Global Automotive Air Filters Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Air Filters Market (by type (engine air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, cabin air filters, emission valve, filter), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electrical vehicles), sales channels (OEMs, aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Air Filters. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Air Filters cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Air Filters growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Air Filters Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Air Filters on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global automotive air filters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The automotive air filters are pleated paper filters that are placed outside-air intake for vehicles’ passenger compartments. Air filters are being used in applications where air quality is of vital importance, particularly in building ventilation systems and in vehicle engines. The automotive air filters are designed to prevent adverse debris from entering any parts where air and fluid flow, including your engine, radiator, fuel lines and more. The combustion of the automotive air filter can cause oil contamination and mechanical wear. Hence the filter restricts the particular matter to enter into the automotive air filters.

The rapidly growing automotive industry is the key factor driving the growth of the automotive air filter market. Additionally, growing environmental pollution awareness is anticipated to boost the demand of automotive air filter market over the forecast period. Wide-ranging and transformative changes in the automotive industries contribute to the growth of the automotive air filter market. However, the booming electric vehicle market is restraining the growth of the air filter market. Moreover, the use of non-replaceable filters is likely to create a negative impact on market growth. Entry of dirt particles can damage the engine walls, cylinders, pistons and piston rings, which may lead to reduced engine life. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in the filter technology are creating huge growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive air filters market significantly. The global automotive air filter market is highly competitive.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing region in the in the air filtration market. Increased production of passenger cars, new technological developments and increased demand for two-wheelers from countries such as China and India are driving the growth of automotive air filter market. In addition, lower-cost labor and rapidly growing automotive industry are expected to contribute in the growth of automotive air filter market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Type, Vehicle Type, And Sales Channels

The report on global automotive air filters market covers segments such as type, vehicle type, and sales channels. On the basis of type, the global automotive air filters market is categorized into engine air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, cabin air filters, and emission valve and filter. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive air filters market is categorized into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electrical vehicles. On the basis of sales channels the global automotive air filters market is categorized into OEMs and aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive air filters market such as Sogefi SpA, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Valeo, ROKI Co. Ltd, MANN+HUMMEL, MAHLE GmbH, Lydall, Inc, DENSO CORPORATION, Cummins, CLARCOR Inc.

